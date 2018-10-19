 

MDC says 'ready to defy police ban' as it prepares for its 19th anniversary celebrations next week

2018-10-19 06:00
Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Zimbabwe's MDC party has reportedly set a date for its 19th anniversary celebrations after they were cancelled last month due to a cholera outbreak that has killed more than 50 people in the southern African country.

According to Daily News, party spokesperson, Jacob Mafume, said the celebrations were slated for October 27 at Gwanzura stadium in Harare.

He said the MDC made the decision to go ahead with the planned event despite a police ban on public gatherings.

"We will have our celebration here in Harare at Gwanzura stadium because we have realised the police hypocrisy when they banned our event yet at the same time, they let Zanu-PF go ahead," Mafume was quoted as saying.

Mafume said the party had already issued a notice to the police.

Mock inauguration

He could not, however, confirm nor deny whether the anniversary celebrations would include party leader, Nelson Chamisa’s mock inauguration, the report said.

Chamisa last month said that he will be "inaugurated by the people" at the party's 19th anniversary celebrations in Harare.

He told the private NewsDay that he was "installed by the people on July 30", as the MDC continued with its claims that it was denied election victory due to fraud. 

But Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi warned that what Chamisa's MDC Alliance was planning to do was "a serious breach of the law".

Ziyambi said that only the country’s chief justice was allowed to inaugurate a president.

"We are going to arrest him if he does that. Those who are mandated to maintain peace and law are ready to arrest him," the minister told the Daily News.

"It is unfortunate that he can’t accept reality and move on as an opposition leader," Ziyambi said.

mdc  |  zanu-pf  |  nelson chamisa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

2018-10-18 20:05

