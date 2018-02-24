MDC spokesperson quits amid mounting succession battles after Tsvangirai's death

Harare – Zimbabwe's main opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party's spokesperson Obert Gutu, has reportedly quit amid growing succession battles.

The MDC party was reportedly embroiled in a power struggle even before the death of its founder, Morgan Tsvangirai on February 14.

Tsvangirai, the country's fiercest opponent of former president Robert Mugabe's tyrannical 37-year rule, died at the age of 65 at a hospital in South Africa where he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

Three of the party's deputy president were at logger heads over who would lead the party following his demise.

The southern African country was also due to hold its elections in 4-5 months time.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Gutu resigned from the party on Wednesday, a day after the party's youths attacked two of the party's senior leaders.

Gutu was said to be against the violence that had engulfed the party in recent weeks.

"… I am not going to continue associating myself with an organisation that advocates for violence and thuggery. I am a principled politician and professional. I am not quitting politics. I am going to contest in Harare east constituency in the 2018 elections.

"Violence and thuggery as a tool for political mobilisation is simply not acceptable in my scheme of things. We are supposed to be a political party and not a rag tag armed militia," Gutu was quoted as saying.

MDC youths reportedly attacked the party’s deputy president Thokozani Khuphe, as well as general secretary Douglas Mwonzora at Tsvangirai's funeral in rural Buhera on Tuesday.