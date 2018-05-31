'MDC will never rule Zimbabwe,' says controversial Mnangagwa aide

Zimbabwe's outspoken deputy finance minister, Terrence Mukupe, has once again told the country's opposition parties that they would never rule, adding that he is not apologetic over his recent army remarks.

Mukupe recently made headlines when he told the ruling Zanu-PF supporters in Harare that the army would never allow the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, Nelson Chamisa to rule the country.

Makupe said that the army would never allow "a child" to govern the country after forcing Robert Mugabe to resign last year.

"How can we say, honestly, the soldiers took the country, practically snatched if from Mugabe, to come and hand it over to Chamisa?," Makupe was quoted as saying by the privately owned NewsDay.

His comments were, however, slammed by acting information minister Simon Khaya Moyo.

In a new development, a New Zimbabwe.com report on Wednesday said that Mukupe had refused to apologise and instead urged young people to vote for Zanu-PF party, as they were guaranteed to eventually end up at the presidential residency known as the "state house".

Mukupe told young people in central Zimbabwe that they should "understand the rules of the establishment and ask how do I get there, you need to know the formula".

"If you want to join MDC you should know that you will end up at Harvest House, if you join Zanu-PF you should know you will end up at state house. This is real, choose a life with high blood pressure by joining MDC or without by joining Zanu-PF, it's just as simple as that. I am not apologetic to say no matter what may, MDC will never rule this country," Mukupe was quoted as saying.

Makupe's remarks came less than a week after the MDC called on Mnangagwa to sack him and another minister, Josiah Hungwe, who also uttered similar remarks when he said that Mnangagwa was a soldier who "is always equipped with a gun to do whatever he wants".

MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora claimed the two ministers were talking on behalf of the government, military and Zanu-PF.

Mwonzora called on the army to also publicly dissociate itself from the ministers' statements.

"It's clear that deputy minister Mukupe and Minister Josiah Hungwe are talking on behalf of the junta," Mwonzora told News24 recently.

"It is undemocratic, it is unconstitutional and it is disrespectful to the people of Zimbabwe," Mwonzora said.