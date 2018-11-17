MDC's Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to testify at Motlanthe commission - report

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga to appear before a commission probing the August 1 military crackdown that killed six people.

Armed soldiers were deployed in the capital Harare, to suppress a protest against delays in announcing results of the country's first elections without former ruler Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa set up a commission of inquiry, headed by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe, to probe the killings.

Speaking to journalists this week, the Movement for Democratic Change leader said he was not going to appear before the commission if both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga were not invited to give evidence, a Daily News report said.

He said the commission should demonstrate the spirit of fairness by inviting the two to answer to claims that they were responsible for deploying the army in the capital.

“If they are to be fair, what is good for the goose must certainly be good for the gander. They must be able to invite Mnangagwa. They must be able to invite Chiwenga. That is why we have said there is a folly in that commission because you cannot invite Mnangagwa so that you report to him.

“Mnangagwa cannot investigate himself because he has been implicated. We would like to see if Mnangagwa is invited. If not, why should I go alone?” Chamisa reportedly quizzed.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

Chamisa said it was worrisome that state institutions, especially the military, were seeing his party as opponents.

He said the MDC was not interested in replacing “the army, the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) or the police” but wanted those who were abusing the institutions removed.

Chamisa's remarks came a day after the generals, according to Associated Press, suggested that Zimbabwe's opposition was responsible for the killings.

Giving oral evidence before the commission, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda said he did not believe the army was responsible for the carnage, said an AFP report.

"I do not believe that any of the soldiers fired. Yes, they fired in the air, but I do not believe any could have aimed shots at the civilians. I have no reason to believe that one of the soldiers could have shot and killed those people," said Sibanda.