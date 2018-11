Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is reportedly now expected to appear before the Kgalema Motlanthe commission probing the August 1 post-election violence on Monday.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the Movement for Democratic Change leader had previously been expected to appear before the commission this week, but he failed to show up.

Several MDC Alliance leaders, who included vice president Morgan Komichi, national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo, secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and organising secretary Amos Chibaya were present at the commission proceedings on Wednesday, the report said.

Chamisa had previously refused to appear before the commission, demanding that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga be summoned to testify as well, a Daily News report said.

Chamisa said the commission should demonstrate the spirit of fairness by inviting the two to answer to claims that they were responsible for deploying the army in the capital.

"If they are to be fair, what is good for the goose must certainly be good for the gander. They must be able to invite Mnangagwa. They must be able to invite Chiwenga. That is why we have said there is a folly in that commission because you cannot invite Mnangagwa so that you report to him.

"Mnangagwa cannot investigate himself because he has been implicated. We would like to see if Mnangagwa is invited. If not, why should I go alone?," Chamisa reportedly quizzed.

But according to NewsDay Chamisa was now expected to face-off with the commission after it refused to give-in to his demands.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.