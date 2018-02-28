 

Minister says Chinese condoms 'too small for Zim man' - report

2018-02-28 13:30

Harare – Zimbabwean Health Minister David Parirenyatwa has reportedly challenged private manufactures in the country to produce condoms so as "to address concerns over the size of condoms imported from China".

According to NewsDay, Parirenyatwa said the move would also save on foreign currency.

Parirenyatwa said this while speaking during the launch of the Zimbabwe Private Sector HIV and Aids and Wellness (ZIPSHAW) co-ordinating board in the capital Harare. 

The minister urged private companies "to come on board in the fight against HIV and start manufacturing drugs together with condoms, which are suitable for the Zimbabwean people".

He said that young people in the southern African country complained about the size of the imported condoms, saying that they were "too small". 

According to New Zimbabwe.com, at least 109.4 million condoms were distributed across Zimbabwe in 2016 which amounted to about 33 condoms per individual for the year.

This made Zimbabwe one of the five countries that had exceeded the United Nations Population Funds regional mark of 30 male condoms per man per year, the report said.

Condoms were one of the key measures that government and development partners were using to fight the HIV and Aids prevalence.

2018-02-28 13:30

