Missing $15bn diamond revenue: Fears Mugabe might spill the beans

Zimbabwe's intelligence services is reportedly anxious about the ongoing investigation into the diamond sector, with the bosses fearing that ex-president Robert Mugabe could spill the beans if he is forced into a corner over the country's missing $15 billion diamond revenue.

A Mines and Energy parliamentary committee led by Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has tried in vain to bring the nonagenarian to answer questions over his 2016 claim that Zimbabwe lost $15 billion in revenue due to corruption and foreign exploitation in the diamond sector.

Mugabe, who was ousted from office in November after 37 years in power, last week failed – for the third time - to attend the hearing without giving reasons.

According to the privately-owned Zimbabwe Independent, if cornered, Mugabe would "likely make sensational revelations on the issue which has largely remained a mystery, especially on the identities of the looters and amounts involved".

"Given the current relationship between Mugabe and [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa, it is risky to allow the process to proceed unchecked in that direction. Mugabe’s oral evidence could have serious unintended consequences: declassify information and damages big political players," an intelligence source was quoted as saying.

The report said that Mugabe was believed to be in position of dossiers that detailed those who were involved and would likely release them if he felt pressured by the parliamentary committee investigating the loot.

Unnamed intelligence sources said this week that security bosses monitoring the issue feel

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook