 

Missing $15bn diamond revenue: Mugabe off the hook for now until parliament reconstitutes after polls

2018-06-13 06:04
Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, who twice failed to turn up in parliament to give evidence on corruption in the diamond mining industry, is off the hook until parliament reconstitutes after general elections in July.

A committee of lawmakers want the 94-year-old former ruler to explain his 2016 claim that Zimbabwe lost US $15bn in revenue due to corruption and foreign exploitation in the diamond sector.

"As a committee we recommended that the former president needs to clear the air on the $15bn worth of diamond revenue that he said went missing. But parliament will not be sitting as members are busy with elections," Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, a lawmaker and member of the mines and energy committee, told AFP.

"A new committee will be set up after the elections and it will be up to the new committee to call him or not,"

The committee rescheduled its sessions twice after Mugabe, who is in frail health, failed to turn up without explanation.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe from 1980 until he was ousted from office in November last year following a brief military takeover.

He denounced his ouster as a coup and has not been seen in public since.

His authoritarian regime has been accused of syphoning off diamond profits.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, his former deputy and a veteran loyalist in the ruling Zanu-PF party, has replaced Mugabe with backing from senior military officers.

Zimbabwe discovered alluvial diamonds in Chiadzwa, the east of the country, over a decade ago.

Rights groups have accused security forces of using brutal methods to control the scattered deposits.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DRC President Joseph Kabila will not seek third term: PM

2018-06-13 06:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman saves baby thrown from car after collision
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 12 2018-06-12 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 