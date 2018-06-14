 

Mnangagwa, 75, faces 'a stern challenge' from MDC's Chamisa, 40, as they register for July vote

2018-06-14 20:07
Emmerson Mnangagwa. (File: AFP)

Emmerson Mnangagwa. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwe's military-backed president and a youthful opposition leader have registered for July 30 elections, the first without former leader Robert Mugabe's participation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the 75-year-old former Mugabe ally who took power with the military's help in November, faces a stern challenge from Nelson Chamisa, a 40-year-old who has energised the main opposition party.

Leaders of four smaller parties also have registered, although that number could grow by the close of the registration process on Thursday evening.

Mnangagwa has pledged free and fair elections and invited Western observers for the first time in nearly two decades. Past elections were marked by alleged fraud.

The main opposition has raised concerns about alleged military involvement in this electoral process and demanded transparency in the voters' roll and in the printing of ballots.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'They severed his head': Survivors recount Mozambique attack

2018-06-14 20:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Heavy rains hit Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 19:01 PM
Road name: Stellenbosch Arterial Road

Cape Town 16:13 PM
Road name: WET WEATHER

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 13 2018-06-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 