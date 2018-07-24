 

Mnangagwa admits Mugabe's chaotic land reforms 'robbed Zim of its breadbasket status' – report

2018-07-24 11:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly admitted that the country's controversial land reform programme carried under former president Robert Mugabe's government caused serious shortages in "farm productivity".

According to Daily News, speaking to white Zimbabweans over the weekend, Mnangagwa said that the controversial land seizures robbed the country of its breadbasket status.

He said, however, that land grabs were "now a thing of the past".

Mnangagwa said that the remaining few white farmers were now secured, as the government had in recent months allowed them longer leases.

He said whether the land reforms were "right or wrong" was now "history" as they achieved their aim of fixing colonial injustices on land.

The president also assured the white farmers that the violent scenes that were witnessed at the height of the land reforms would not be repeated under his administration, the privately owned New Zimbabwe.com reported. 

Mnangagwa called on the few remaining white farmers to work with his government as the country headed towards crunch elections on July 30.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

Thousands of white commercial farmers and their employees were displaced and left without sources of income during the fast-tracked agrarian reforms that were masterminded by Mugabe's administration in 2000.

According to the CFU, more than 4000 white farmers were affected by the often violent farm invasions.

Some of the white farmers who were kicked out of their properties during the agrarian reforms have now set base in neighbouring countries such as Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bemba to return to DRC Aug 1 ahead of polls

2018-07-24 09:44

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Body of 5-year-old killed in Belville fire carried away from apartment building
 

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018

Zsa Zsa dies two weeks after winning World’s Ugliest Dog Title

 

Paws

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 