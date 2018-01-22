Mnangagwa: 'Grace Mugabe was not mentally okay'

Harare - President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he believes former first
lady Grace Mugabe had become mentally unstable towards the end of her husband’s
long rule.
In an interview with Britain’s Financial Times, Zimbabwe’s
new president said the incident that convinced him of this was a rally held by
Grace Mugabe in November, in which she called Mnangagwa a snake who should have
his head crushed.
'She went berserk'
“I was being castigated there as a snake. And to deal with
this snake you must crush the head. And this snake is Mnangagwa, we must crush
the head, not beat the tail or the body,” Mnangagwa recounted the first lady as
saying.
The rally in question was held a day before Mnangagwa was
sacked by Mugabe on November 6.
Mnangagwa did not attend the rally, but said he had listened
to reports about it.
“She went berserk on that one. At that stage now I believed
she was not mentally OK,” Mnangagwa said.
He took over from Mugabe later in
November after the army stepped in and the 93-year-old leader was forced to
resign after nearly four decades in power.
Colourless poison
The Zanu-PF youth wing organised a series of rallies last
year in support both of Mugabe’s presidency and Grace Mugabe’s likely bid for
higher office.
Despite the criticism, Mnangagwa attended most of the
rallies, including one in August in which he claims he was deliberately
poisoned by opponents within the party. He told the Financial Times his doctors
believe he was given a dose of rare “hard metal arsenic toxin”.
“They say it is colourless, it is tasteless, and the areas
where it could be found are possibly two… Russia and Israel. So it’s possible
it came from Russia,” he said.