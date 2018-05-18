 

Mnangagwa has achieved 'a lot' in a short space of time... vote for him, VP Chiwenga tells Zimbabweans

2018-05-18 08:00
Zimbabwe's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga AFP)

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has urged Zimbabweans to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the forthcoming elections, saying he is the only one capable of turning around the country's moribund economy.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Chiwenga said that Mnangagwa was capable of fixing the mess left by his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

Chiwenga said that Mnangagwa had achieved a lot in a short period of time.

"President Mnangagwa is the First Secretary of Zanu-PF and he is also the party's presidential candidate for the forthcoming harmonised elections. I implore you to vote for him so that our party, a God-given party Zanu-PF, will remain in power," Chiwenga was quoted as saying.

Mnangagwa has reportedly promised to deliver a "free and fair election" before the end of August.

He was set to face a tough opponent who represented a collective of opposition parties in the coming polls.

The veteran leader would be facing the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa in what would be the country’s first elections without Mugabe and his tough rival the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

Mugabe stepped down from power following a military intervention "targeting criminals around him" in November.

His more than three decade rule was marred by allegations by both international and domestic observers of using fraud and intimidation to win elections in 2002, 2008 and 2013.

