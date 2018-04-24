 

Mnangagwa 'is ready to accept defeat', Zim assures investors

2018-04-24 13:01
Emmerson Mnangagwa. (File: AP)

Emmerson Mnangagwa. (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo has reportedly sought to assure investors and other stakeholders that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will step down if he loses the forthcoming elections to an opposition candidate.

According to NewsDay, Moyo said that Mnangagwa was ready to hand over power.

Moyo made the remarks on Monday at the London-based think-thank, Chatham House Africa, where he spoke about the government's plan for the renewal of Zimbabwe's international economic relations to foreign investors and other stakeholders.

"If an opposition candidate is victorious in the elections, President Mnangagwa is prepared to accept. Political contestation must not override national interests. People can come and go, but the State is more important," Moyo was quoted as saying.

Watch video below as Moyo speaks

Mnangagwa himself has often indicated his willingness to step down if he loses the elections. During his visit to Botswana in February, he assured Zimbabweans in that country that he would not seek to cling to power if he lost the elections.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Zimbabwe was set to go to the polls before the end of July.

"In Zimbabwe when we had our Constitutional vote in 2000, we lost, but we were expected to win. And indeed, if I lose, I will step down my brother and with grace because the people would have spoken. The voice of the people is the voice of God," Nehanda Radio quoted Mnangagwa as saying at the time.

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malawi's ex-president Joyce Banda to return after 4-year exile

2018-04-24 11:57

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: School set alight in North West protest
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 21 2018-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 