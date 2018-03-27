 

'Mnangagwa protecting looters, we have list,' says opposition leader

2018-03-27 10:00
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Markus Schreiber, AP)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Markus Schreiber, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of having "uneasy links" with several companies that have externalised funds, says a report.

During his campaign rally over the weekend outside of Harare, MDC presidential hopeful Nelson Chamisa claimed to be in possession of a list of companies that the president had links with, the privately owned New Zimbabwe.com reported. 

The young charismatic opposition leader told his supporters that Mnangagwa had protected these companies when he published the list of "looters" earlier this month.

Mnangagwa recently publicly named more than 1 800 companies and individuals accused of illegally stashing hundreds of millions of dollars overseas and not bringing the money home under a now expired amnesty deal.

The veteran politician had vowed to fight corruption after the dramatic resignation in November of long-time leader Robert Mugabe, whose government was accused of widespread mismanagement of the once prosperous country.

Mnangagwa in December announced the amnesty deal, which expired last month.

"I have a list of companies with which I know Mnangagwa has links," Chamisa told his supporters. 

"He must explain those links. Mnangagwa has been saying Zimbabwe is open for business, he must be open to public scrutiny and let us start with those companies," Chamisa was quoted as saying to rapturous applause.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

But, according to NewsDay, the ruling Zanu-PF's spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo, has said he has no idea about Mnangagwa's links with those companies. 

He said the opposition leader would be allowed to meet with the president if he wanted to meet him over the issue. 

"I have no idea which companies are connected to the president or those in which he has interests. If he (Chamisa) is going to see the president, then I suppose he will. We really have nothing to say and will wait to hear what he wants.

"I do not make arrangements for presidential meetings, that is done by (presidential spokesperson, George) Charamba," Moyo was quoted as saying.

Read more on:    emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  zimbabwe  |  souther africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DRC rejects foreign funding for long-delayed elections

2018-03-27 10:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police officers allegedly assault woman at Canal Walk
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 24 2018-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 