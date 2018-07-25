Mnangagwa 'threatens to arrest opposition leader Chamisa' – report

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly threatened to arrest the country's largest opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, should he cause chaos before the country's crunch elections next week.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mnangagwa told his supporters in Mhondoro on Tuesday that his government would not tolerate anarchy ahead of the first election since long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe was forced to resign.

Mnangagwa's comments came a day after the Zimbabwe Republic Police banned a demonstration by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance that has been slated for Wednesday.

The MDC, had planned to march to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's offices to demand transparency in the handling of ballot papers, AP reported.

Rule of law

"If anyone causes anarchy, the rule of law will prevail. We will not allow chaos in our country. We want peace. All those that are contesting are encouraged to contest in peace because we want law and order in our country.

"People should be allowed to do what they want, while respecting others and respecting peace," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

According to NewsDay, Mnangagwa maintained that Chamisa would not be touched should he respect the country's laws.

Chamisa had previously threatened to block the forthcoming elections if his demands were not addressed by the country's electoral commission, said the report.

