 

Mnangagwa 'to engage Interpol to hunt down exiled Mugabe allies' - report

2017-12-26 07:01
Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s new president, is expected to consolidate his power as the leader of Zanu-PF at the party’s upcoming conference, say some analysts

Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s new president, is expected to consolidate his power as the leader of Zanu-PF at the party’s upcoming conference, say some analysts

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly wants to engage the services of the Interpol to hunt down former president Robert Mugabe’s allies who “skipped the country when the military toppled the veteran ruler last month”.

According to The Standard, former ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Paddy Zhanda were believed to be the prime targets because of alleged corruption-related crimes.

Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu confirmed that the government would use Interpol to hunt down those outside the country,  the report said.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that those that have committed crimes within Zimbabwe and are outside Zimbabwe are brought to book. If it means engaging Interpol, we will go that route,” Mpofu was quoted as saying.

President Mnangagwa said last week during his visit to South Africa that he had forgiven all but three of the vanquished Zanu-PF's Generation 40 (G40) faction which was allegedly led by former first lady Grace Mugabe, a Daily News report said. 

"... I have forgiven the cabal and they are in the country except for only three who remain outside and still saying funny things but all that will soon come to an end," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Liberians to choose new leader in delayed presidential vote

2017-12-26 07:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: A News24 Festive Season special - politicians 'sing' Last Christmas
 

WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara

The LOVE Advent calendar brings an array of iconic female celebrities and models, and it’s all about women enjoying being women.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs
WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
6 health lessons men can learn from women
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday December 23 2017-12-23 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 