Mnangagwa's silence 'is not a sign of weakness', aide warns Chamisa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's silence amid continued "accusations
by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa that he rigged the July 30 elections is not
a sign of weakness", his spokesperson has reportedly said.
According to
The Standard newspaper, George
Charamba said that Mnangagwa was not weak.
"…the silence of Mnangagwa is not a weakness. He is a man of steel and wool,
depending on which side you tickle him.
"This narrative that the legitimacy of the president is made through
acceptance of defeat by the opposition leader is a false narrative," Charamba
was quoted as saying.
Charamba's remarks came as the leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) maintained
last week that he won the elections and "he was not going to wait for the
2023 general elections to face off with Mnangagwa",
News Day reported.
Chamisa said that he was working on a "grand plan" to unseat Mnangagwa "peacefully before the next elections.
'I have no fear'
"We won, but they announced something different. Now, do we wait for
2023 while we know that we won the election? Is that possible? Now we
are in the process of organising our supporters in the country so that
we all have one aim, to say 'what we voted for should be respected; the
results that were announced are your own problem, but the vote of the
people should be respected'," the privately-owned
NewsDay quoted Chamisa as saying.
Zimbabwe's top court in August
dismissed
MDC's bid to have presidential elections annulled over alleged rigging
in favour of Mnangagwa.
In a unanimous ruling, Chief Justice Luke Malaba dismissed the application
with costs after strongly criticising the legal challenge,
AFP reported.
Mnangagwa, of the ruling Zanu-PF party, won the election with 50.6% of the
vote - just enough to meet the 50% threshold needed to avoid a run-off against
MDC's Chamisa, who scored 44.3%.
Chamisa also recently
rejected an offer by Mnangagwa to recognise him as the
leader of the opposition in parliament.
"They are saying they want me to go to parliament and I said: 'Are you
sick?' I was elected to go to State House and not Parliament. Hold forth
because we are not easily convinced. I have no fear because I know you are
solidly behind me," Chamisa told his supporters.
