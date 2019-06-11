 

Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

2019-06-11 07:20

Correspondent

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java.

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The daughter of late Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, 36, died on Monday following a car crash about a month ago. 

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), which was founded by her father, announced the news on its official Twitter page on Monday. 

According to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Tsvangirai-Java sustained serious injuries when she was involved in an accident that claimed the lives of two MDC party members in Kwekwe in central Zimbabwe, 200km south of Harare, last month. She had sustained serious injuries and had been treated in hospital since the incident. 

Her father died in Johannesburg in a hospital in February last year where he was being treated for colon cancer. 

According to TimesLive, Tsvangirai-Java was recently elected the MDC Alliance women's assembly secretary-general. 

The MDC tweeted: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad passing on of Glen View South MP and Women's Assembly Secretary Hon. Vimbai Tsvangirai Java."

Times Live reported that Tsvangirai-Java was the only Tsvangirai child to take up politics after her father.

Her mother, Susan, also died from in car accident on March 6 2009, News24 reported. Her father was injured in the crash. 

Tsvangirai had formed a government with former president Robert Mugabe, which at the time offered a chance to ease the country's economic crisis.

Tsvangirai-Java is survived reportedly by her cleric husband Batsiranai Java of the Tabernacle of Grace Church. She was educated at Mabelreign Girls' High, a private school in Harare, and New Castle University in Australia, where she attained a bachelor's degree in development studies, and urban and regional planning in 2008, according to Times Live. 


Read more on:    vimbai tsvangirai-java  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sudan rebel chief Arman, in Juba, says deported by Khartoum

2019-06-11 08:45

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Five players share jackpot 2019-06-10 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 