 

Motlanthe commission hearing: Question mark still lingers over Chamisa appearance

2018-11-21 05:49
Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It’s still not certain whether MDC leader Nelson Chamisa will agree to appear before a commission of enquiry into deadly post-election violence this week, a party spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Chamisa and other top MDC officials were last week summoned to appear on Wednesday before the seven-member commission led by South Africa’s Kgalema Motlanthe.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume says the party has written to the commission requesting a transcript of a testimony by one of the witnesses who is said to have accused Chamisa of inciting violence that led to an army crackdown on August 1 that left six civilians dead.

"We need certain information from them before we make the final decision to attend," Mafume told News24.

"We have requested a transcript of the particular testimony," he added.

The MDC has previously called the commission a sham, and said some of the commissioners are likely to be biased against the party. Last week Chamisa said the MDC had nothing to do with the violent protests that rocked Harare two days after the disputed July 30 poll.

He angered many on social media here when he accused the protesters of being "stupid" for taking to the streets before presidential election results were announced.

Last week top army and police officers claimed that soldiers did not fire on civilians in August 1. Instead, some of them claimed that MDC activists could have used their own weapons to carry out the killings.

Mafume said the MDC is still insisting that if Chamisa is forced to appear before the commission, then President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga should also attend.

"He (Mnangagwa) is the commander in chief (of the defence forces), he is the one who deployed he must allude to the instructions that he gave to the people whom he deployed," Mafume said.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba told the state-run Herald on Tuesday that Chamisa had no choice but to testify before the commission.

"The best favour he can do to himself is to go and put his own side of the story before the Commission," Charamba was quoted as saying. 

"We want to establish the facts and soon after the facts have been established, prosecutorial action will be taken because we have lost lives," he added.

Read more on:    kgalema motlanthe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US, China at odds over UN push to fund African peacekeeping

2018-11-21 05:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Would-be thief shot dead outside Limpopo mall
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 20 2018-11-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 