 

'Motlanthe runs the risk of losing all credibility,' says MDC's Nelson Chamisa

2018-10-28 07:16
Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change party speaks during a rally to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the MDC at Gwanzura Stadium in Harare. (AFP)

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change party speaks during a rally to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the MDC at Gwanzura Stadium in Harare. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Saturday vowed to continue his push to take power after disputed elections in which he lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July.

"We want to claim the victory of the people. We must lead this country. We won the election on 30 July but they were stolen," said Chamisa in a speech to thousands of his Movement of Democratic Change (MDC) supporters in the capital Harare.

"Mnangagwa we don't acknowledge him because he didn't win the elections," he said.

The MDC's 19th anniversary rally which was banned several times by police citing a cholera outbreak which killed at least 50 people was given the go-ahead this week.

Chamisa, 40, has called for a transitional government to resolve the worsening economic and political crisis engulfing the country.

"Because we have not resolved the political issues our economy cannot perform. The economy is in a shambles," he said.

"The economy is a reflection of politics that is not in proper shape. We have solutions to the economic crisis," he added.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Thousands of MDC supporters sang and danced to music as Chamisa lit a "democratic flame" and released 19 doves calling for "peace in Zimbabwe".

Watch videos below

And he vowed to organise protests to contest Mnangagwa's presidency.

"We are planning the day or days, we will not do violence...," he said without elaborating.

Party supporters and senior officials addressed Chamisa as the "real president of Zimbabwe".

Chamisa also dismissed a commission of inquiry led by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe appointed by Mnangagwa to investigate the death of six people after soldiers opened fire on protesters who accused officials of delaying election results.

"It is a waste of time, it is a shame. Motlanthe runs the risk of losing all credibility," he said. "We will not accept any outcome of the commission if it does not agree that the people who committed the crime are the people in government."

Zimbabwe has been facing foreign currency shortages in recent weeks that have sparked an economic crisis with supplies of fuel, food and pharmaceuticals drying up.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two UN peacekeepers killed, others hurt, in dual Mali attacks: UN

37 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma case postponed, Jacob Zuma, BLF show support
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Woodstock 23:11 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Bellville 19:45 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday 27 October 2018-10-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 