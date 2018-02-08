 

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy – report

2018-02-08 08:30
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Markus Schreiber, AP)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Markus Schreiber, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwean ex-president Robert Mugabe's allies, who have since launched a new party, the New Patriotic Front (NPF), have reportedly "formally petitioned" the African Union (AU) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa's legitimacy.

According to NewsDay, in a 79 page document, the NPF, through its the lawyer Marius van Niekerk, argued that Mnangagwa came into office through military intervention, and as a result, should not be recognised as the southern African nation’s president.

The petition was received by Angola President Joào Lourenco who leads SADC's organ on politics, defence and security, the chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussaka Faki Mahamat, chairperson of SADC President Jacob Zuma, SADC executive secretary Stergomena Lawrence Tax, and the outgoing AU chairperson Alpha Conde of Guinea, said the report.

The document contained minutes between former president Mugabe and the military chiefs, and was delivered to the regional leaders between February 2- 6.

Mugabe resigned in November, following dramatic scenes that saw the military put him under house arrest. The nonegenarian had been in power for 37 years.

Mnangagwa, his long-time ally turned rival after he was fired from the vice presidency, succeeded him.

Read more on:    au  |  sadc  |  robert mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Zanu-PF, Tsvangirai, Chiwenga

2018-02-08 08:30

Inside News24

 
/World
'I'm still trying to absorb this' - Elon Musk after historic SpaceX car launch
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday 7 February 2018-02-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 