 

Mugabe ally 'held over tons of beans found at his farm' - reports

2017-12-30 15:56
Robert Mugabe (AP)

Robert Mugabe (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – A former minister in Zimbabwean ex-president Robert Mugabe's regime was reportedly arrested this week after he allegedly failed to account for tons of beans found at his farm in the Midlands province.  

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Makhosini Hlongwane, who was the minister of sports and recreation before the ouster of Mugabe in November, was arrested at his farm on the outskirts of Zvishavane town.

Sources said that police found at least 10 tons of sugar beans at the former minister's farm.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands, inspector Ethel Mukwende, said that investigations were under way although the minister had been released after recording a statement.

The state-owned Herald newspaper said that at least eight police details raided the ex-minister’s farm in the early hours of Thursday before they arrested him.

"He (Hlongwane) was asked to produce the receipts of where he bought the sugar beans, but he said they were donated by a company which he could not divulge," a source was quoted as saying. 

Hlongwane was among some of the ministers who fled the country after the military take over in November. 

The Herald said that he quietly returned back into the country a few weeks after the swearing in of Mnangagwa as president of Zimbabwe on November 24. 

Hlongwane, the report said, had since then been holed up at his farm. 

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PM, cabinet resign in troubled Mali

2017-12-30 15:56

Inside News24

 
/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

Top 10 global football transfers

Here is a list of the all-time top 10 global transfers (in euros)

 
 

You won't want to miss...

New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 30 2017-12-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 