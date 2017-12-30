Mugabe ally 'held over tons of beans found at his farm' - reports

Harare – A former minister in Zimbabwean ex-president Robert Mugabe's regime was reportedly arrested this week after he allegedly failed to account for tons of beans found at his farm in the Midlands province.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Makhosini Hlongwane, who was the minister of sports and recreation before the ouster of Mugabe in November, was arrested at his farm on the outskirts of Zvishavane town.

Sources said that police found at least 10 tons of sugar beans at the former minister's farm.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands, inspector Ethel Mukwende, said that investigations were under way although the minister had been released after recording a statement.

The state-owned Herald newspaper said that at least eight police details raided the ex-minister’s farm in the early hours of Thursday before they arrested him.

"He (Hlongwane) was asked to produce the receipts of where he bought the sugar beans, but he said they were donated by a company which he could not divulge," a source was quoted as saying.

Hlongwane was among some of the ministers who fled the country after the military take over in November.

The Herald said that he quietly returned back into the country a few weeks after the swearing in of Mnangagwa as president of Zimbabwe on November 24.

Hlongwane, the report said, had since then been holed up at his farm.