 

Mugabe 'demands cash'... and 'he's been getting $20 000 a month': report

2018-03-12 05:56
Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - Former president Robert Mugabe doesn't want to join cash-starved Zimbabwe's bank queues: he wants to get his money out in cash – just like he's always done.

It's emerged that the 94 year-old was getting $20 000 a month in cash while he was president – while telling ordinary citizens they should adopt plastic money.

Lump sum

Now he's asking for a lump sum pay-out of nearly half a million US dollars plus his monthly pension of more than $13 000 in cash, reports the Sunday Mail.

Public Service Commission Chairperson Mariyawanda Nzuwah wrote in a letter to central bank chief John Mangudya: "The former president was being paid his salary in cash and he has requested that the same arrangement be maintained."

"We are kindly requesting you to avail cash amounting to $467 200 and monthly cash amounts of $13 333 for us to pay the former president of Zimbabwe his pension benefits," the letter said.

Chronic shortages

The news will fuel anger in a country where chronic cash shortages have plagued ordinary Zimbabweans for nearly two years.

A source in the office of the new president said Emmerson Mnangagwa recently turned down an attempt to be paid in cash like his predecessor.

The president is reported to have told a visiting government bank official "that if he needed cash he would queue for it like everyone else because the cash shortages affected all Zimbabweans and he would demand no such preferential and irregular treatment."

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Protest leader in Morocco's Jerada arrested

2018-03-12 05:56

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Twitter debate prompts new, inclusive marketing strategy from Castle Lite
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 10 2018-03-10 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 