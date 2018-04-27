 

Mugabe loses $10 000 – report

2018-04-27 12:14
Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ex-Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has reportedly been robbed again after an accountant allegedly stole $10 000 from his Gushungo Holdings.

According to NewsDay, Peter Bhibhi was not asked to plead when he appeared at the Harare magistrate’s court on a theft charge this week.

Magistrate Tilda Mazhande released Bhibhi on a $100 bail, and was expected in court on May 24.

The court heard that from January 14 – 31, Gushungo Holdings had designated Bhibhi to sell potatoes to walk-in customers, who had no bags to package the produce.

The customers were asked to bring their own bags for a refundable fee of 25 cents per bag.

It was alleged that the suspect then lied to the company that customers had brought in 42 275 empty bags, prejudicing the firm of $10 568 and nothing was recovered.

The lies were discovered after the company's security started to look into login books at the gates, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

This came a few days after a Zimbabwean soldier, who allegedly stole 119 laptops from Mugabe,  reportedly told a court during his bail application in Harare that he was in fact given the alleged stolen property by Mugabe himself.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Pepukai Zvakavapano, told the court that Mugabe could testify to support his utterances.

Zvakawapano was attached to the Presidential Guard section.

His trial was expected to resume on May 3.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boko Haram fighters attack NE Nigerian city: militia

30 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Metro cop caught on camera in vicious fist fight
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 11:27 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 08:53 AM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 