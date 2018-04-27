Mugabe loses $10 000 – report

What To Read Next

Ex-Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has reportedly been robbed again after an accountant allegedly stole $10 000 from his Gushungo Holdings.

According to NewsDay, Peter Bhibhi was not asked to plead when he appeared at the Harare magistrate’s court on a theft charge this week.

Magistrate Tilda Mazhande released Bhibhi on a $100 bail, and was expected in court on May 24.

The court heard that from January 14 – 31, Gushungo Holdings had designated Bhibhi to sell potatoes to walk-in customers, who had no bags to package the produce.

The customers were asked to bring their own bags for a refundable fee of 25 cents per bag.

It was alleged that the suspect then lied to the company that customers had brought in 42 275 empty bags, prejudicing the firm of $10 568 and nothing was recovered.

The lies were discovered after the company's security started to look into login books at the gates, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

This came a few days after a Zimbabwean soldier, who allegedly stole 119 laptops from Mugabe, reportedly told a court during his bail application in Harare that he was in fact given the alleged stolen property by Mugabe himself.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Pepukai Zvakavapano, told the court that Mugabe could testify to support his utterances.

Zvakawapano was attached to the Presidential Guard section.

His trial was expected to resume on May 3.