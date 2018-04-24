Mugabe: Mnangagwa 'never invited me to attend Independence celebrations'

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, 94, has reportedly denied
reports that he rejected an invitation from President Emmerson Mnangagwa to
attend this year's Independence celebrations.
Zimbabwe celebrated its 38th independence anniversary
on April 18 in Harare. The event was attended by a number of dignitaries,
including diplomats and opposition party leaders.
Reports last
week quoted presidential spokesperson George Charamba as saying that the nonagenarian
had been officially invited to the celebrations, which were the first without
him as the leader of the southern African country.
Charamba said that Mugabe had previously indicated that he would attend but he did
not show up on the day of the celebrations.
Charamba, who served as Mugabe's spokesperson for decades until the
94-year-old was forced to resign last year following a military intervention, said at the time that the veteran
politician should be left alone as he needed to rest since he had just returned
from the Far East.
But according to a NewsDay report on Tuesday, Mugabe refuted the claims,
saying that he was never invited to attend the independence celebrations.
"I definitely was not invited to it (independence
celebrations)... This should put paid to all the comments that [George] Charamba had to make
on this matter," Mugabe was quoted as saying.
He did not, however, elaborate.
Mugabe in February also reportedly rejected a mini-birthday party that had
been organised for him by the Zanu-PF youth league to mark his 94th
birthday.
He instead chose to stay away from the public eye on a day set aside as a
holiday to honour his legacy.
Sources close to him said at the time that the veteran politician refused to
be part of the event because he wanted to be with his family.
"He wants to be with his family and those who love him genuinely and
not those who want to abuse his name for political gains," a close family
member was quoted as saying at the time.
"The family would want to hold the birthday party for our old man, as a
private event. But critically, what business does the party have for a man they
removed in the manner they did?"