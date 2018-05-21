 

Mugabe 'sends emissaries for coalition talks with MDC leader Chamisa' – report

2018-05-21 10:37
Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has reportedly been "approached by emissaries claiming to represent former president Robert Mugabe and seeking an electoral pact". 

According to The Standard newspaper, leaders from the newly formed Mugabe backed party, the National Patriotic Front (NPF), met with Chamisa at his office in Harare to discuss a possible pact between the dethroned veteran leader with the MDC-T leader.

The meeting had since created divisions within the NPF, as some members were said to have been left out from the negotiations.

NPF spokesperson, Jealous Mawarire, was also reportedly unaware of the meeting, said that Mugabe had not instructed anyone to hold coalition talks on his behalf.

"It is unfortunate if any colleague is dragging the name of President Mugabe into their private discussions with the MDC. We have not made it a secret as a party that we are free to consult President Mugabe on any matter that we see fit but certainly, we have not consulted him or sought his opinion on the need to enter into an electoral pact with any political party.

'We must undo this disgrace'

"It is unfortunate that some comrades find it expedient to strengthen their bargaining positions by falsely claiming that their actions are backed by NPF and have Mugabes blessings," Mawarire was quoted as saying.

Mugabe sent shockwaves through the ruling Zanu-PF, following reports in March that the nonagenarian was linked to NPF

Mugabe has in the past described his departure from office in November as a "coup d'etat".

The veteran politician claimed earlier this year that he was removed from power through a coup and there was a need to rectify it.

"I say it was a coup d'etat - some people have refused to call it a coup d'etat," Mugabe was quoted as saying, referring to the brief takeover by the army which led to Emmerson Mnangagwa assuming power after his resignation.

"(...) we must undo this disgrace we have imposed on ourselves," he said.

