 

'Mugabe shouldn't cry foul, he's a victim of a monster he created,' says rights activist

2018-03-28 10:04
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Zimbabwean pro-democracy activist has said ex-president Robert Mugabe has no moral authority to cry foul as he is a "victim of a monster he had created", says a report.

According to the privately owned New Zimbabwe.com online paper, human rights lawyer Fadzayi Mahere said the former president should instead do an introspection over his government's misrule. 

The veteran leader was pushed from power by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in November after he sacked his then deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking at a panel discussion in Harare, the pro-democracy activist said it was a "myth" that the military had taken over the southern African country's ruling party in 2017. She insisted that the army had always been part of Zanu-PF, even under Mugabe's rule.

Mahere said the military was instrumental in Mugabe's prolonged stay in office and as a result, the nonagenarian and his allies had no moral authority to protest as they were responsible for the military's involvement in politics.

"It's a myth that the military took over Zanu-PF in 2017, the military has always been in bed with Zanu-PF. That is why in 2008 they held another gun to Mugabe to say you are not going anywhere, and it seemed not to raise these arguments at that time," Mahere was quoted as saying.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

The activist was referring to a dramatic delay in the 2008 election which Mugabe reportedly lost to late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Mugabe's refusal to announce the results for almost a month led to former president Thabo Mbeki intervening and a government of national unity being formed in 2009.

Mahere's remarks also came on the back of Mugabe's criticism of last year's military intervention in government. 

During his first interview since his ousting, Mugabe said the army's intervention was "a coup" and that his successor, Mnangagwa, was in power "illegally".

Those remarks have caused anger within the ruling Zanu-PF party, which has threatened to expel him and strip him of the privileges he enjoys as a former head of state.

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Corruption, backlogs strangling Cameroon's Douala port

2018-03-28 10:04

Inside News24

 
/News
Unemployed for 6 years: 'I was losing hope,' youth says
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 27 2018-03-27 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 