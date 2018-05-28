 

Mugabe snubs Zimbabwe parliament hearing again

2018-05-28 17:27
Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe on Monday again failed to attend a parliamentary hearing where he was due to give evidence on corruption in the diamond mining industry.

Lawmakers want to question him over his 2016 claim that Zimbabwe lost $15 billion in revenue due to corruption and foreign exploitation in the diamond sector.

The 94-year-old, who was ousted from office in November after 37 years in power, also failed to attend the hearing last week without giving reasons.

"We were expecting former president Robert Mugabe to appear before us as a result of a letter that had been written to him," Temba Mliswa, mines committee chair and an independent member of parliament, told journalists.

"He is not being prosecuted, it is only a matter of us hearing from him and him contributing whatever he has to us."

The committee has offered to interview Mugabe at his residence, Mliswa added.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe from 1980 until he was ousted from office in November following a brief military takeover.

His authoritarian regime was accused of syphoning off diamond profits.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATE: At least 32 dead in Ethiopia landslides: official

2018-05-28 17:27

Inside News24

 
/News
SPECIAL REPORT | Shear lies: Farmers slam 'misrepresentative' mohair exposé
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 26 2018-05-26 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 