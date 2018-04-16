 

Mugabe was a 'victim of spousal abuse': report

2018-04-16 06:00
President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace. (File: AFP)

President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Robert Mugabe was a victim of spousal abuse and the army even once considered giving him shelter at an army barracks, a newspaper claimed on Sunday.

The Daily News on Sunday quoted an unnamed former aide saying that while Mugabe was still in power one of his children approached an army general "to tell him that the former president was being badly beaten and abused by his wife".

'No longer safe at home'

"The situation was so bad that there was even a serious consideration by the military top brass to take the then president, as their commander-in-chief at the time, to the safety of Tongogara Barracks (in Harare) since he was no longer safe at home," the former aide said.

There's been no confirmation of the claims – but they do reflect many Zimbabweans' firm dislike for their former first lady, Grace.

Mugabe is 42 years his wife's senior. Her alleged manipulation of the former president was said to be one of the reasons the military took over the country last November, leading to Mugabe's resignation.

Ideological and age difference

Another former aide told the Daily News: "They (Mugabe and Grace) sometimes had their challenges like all people, and it didn't help that there is a significant ideological and age difference between them."

Grace Mugabe is alleged to have surrounded herself with a group of influential younger Zanu-PF members, known as G40. That group appeared to have got the upper hand in ruling party struggles last year. But then the military stepped in in November and replaced Mugabe with Emmerson Mnangagwa, G40’s biggest rival.

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  grace mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump to welcome president of Nigeria to White House

14 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
ICYMI: South Africa honours Mama Winnie
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 