 

Mugabe, wife Grace 'are human rights violators', group says

2018-11-06 11:31
Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace. (File: AFP)

Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A rights group has reportedly said that Zimbabwean ex-president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace are human rights violators - in a new report.

According to the privately-owned Standard newspaper, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission's (ZHRC) 2017 report, said the Mugabes used the ruling Zanu-PF party youth interface rallies - before their dramatic fall - to attack and denigrate their perceived political opponents.

"(They) grossly undermined Zimbabwe's founding constitutional values and principles, including the rule of law and recognition of the inherent worth and dignity of each human being," ZHRC chairperson Elasto Mugwadi was quoted as saying. 

"Accountability to citizens in relation to fulfilment of many of their rights was eroded as government ministers, senior civil servants and other duty bearers spent most of their time attending political rallies and negating their constitutional and statutory obligations to deliver services to citizenry," Mugwadi said.

The ZHRC report, which was tabled before parliament, said Zimbabweans were suffering due to corruption, political patronage and impunity.

Gross violation of human rights

The report also said that 2017 saw gross violations of human rights that included the right to life, food and water, education, health, shelter and human dignity.

The nationwide series of rallies which were aimed to drum up support from youths ahead of the 2018 elections kicked off in June and were expected to conclude in October last year.

Mugabe visited some of the country's 10 provinces before he was unceremoniously removed after a brief military intervention.

According to NewsDay, a large amount of money used for the rallies was drained off from state-owned companies which Mugabe admitted were struggling to make any returns.

Sources within Zanu-PF were quoted at the time as saying that the party was spending an average of $2.5m to host each rally. 

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  grace mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rights group condemns Egypt's media law as 'extortion'

42 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in Rohde trial - was it suicide or murder?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 3 2018-11-03 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 