Mugabe's delay in meeting Mnangagwa 'is to his own detriment'

Robert Mugabe's delay in meeting his successor Emmerson
Mnangagwa to resolve their differences is to the former president's own
detriment, a presidential spokesperson says.
Mugabe is understood to have left Zimbabwe at the weekend
for a medical check-up in Singapore, pushing back any prospect of a meeting to
ease tensions between the two former allies.
"He (Mugabe) is the one with issues to raise with his
successor, which means the delayed contact is to his detriment," Mnangagwa's
spokesperson George Charamba told the Daily News.
Meddlesome G40
Charamba, who was Mugabe's spokesperson while the former
president was in power, said his ex-boss was connected to the G40 faction of
Zanu-PF that had been angling to take over from Mugabe.
But G40's ascent was foiled by the November military
takeover that forced Mugabe to resign.
Charamba said Mugabe now "needs a strategy and solution to
contain the meddlesome G40". The faction is alleged to be backing a new
political party, the National Patriotic Front.
Church groups under the banner of the Zimbabwe Amalgamated
Churches Council are understood to be backing efforts to bring Mugabe and
Mnangagwa together.
Unnecessary tension
A church source close to the initiative told the paper: "All
Zimbabweans are concerned by the tension between our former leader and the
country's new president, and as an important constituency in our nation we are
saying that we need to do something quickly to end his unnecessary tension."
Last month Mugabe told journalists in his first press
conference since stepping down that Mnangagwa's ascent to power was an "illegality". He said he was willing to discuss with Mnangagwa how to "undo
this disgrace" but insisted he would need to "be properly invited for that
discussion".
"Currently I'm isolated," Mugabe said at the time.