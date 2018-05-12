Mugabe's land reform costs Zimbabwe $17 billion: economists

Zimbabwe has lost close to $17 billion in
potential earnings in the wake of ex-president Robert Mugabe's land reform
programme launched 18 years ago, economists claim.
Independent Harare-based economist John Robertson says the
country lost out on earnings from timber, cotton, tobacco, wheat and other
commercially-produced crops.
Factories closed
"The $16.9 billion-worth of production lost would
only be the start (and) Zimbabwe became a net importer… from 1998 as most of
the food-processing companies reduced output, then closed down when commercial
farming suppliers went down," he said.
"Non-food agricultural declines such as cotton and timber
production also caused the failure of most textile, clothing and paper-making
companies," Robertson said, in a research paper quoted by the private Financial
Gazette.
Local economist Reuben Muzvagwandonga also said that losses
could have totalled around $17 billion, with $1 billion lost per year,
the paper said.
In 2000 supporters of Mugabe launched a campaign of
sometimes violent land evictions that saw most of the country's 4 000 or so
white farmers forced off the land.
Tobacco, maize on the up
In recent years, tobacco production, including by new small
scale black growers, has climbed. It is expected to reach 200 million
kilogrammes this year, and a state-sponsored command agriculture programme
launched in 2016 has boosted maize production.
The new government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has
ordered an end to illegal land takeovers and has said the few white farmers
left on the land can be given 99-year-long leases like their black
counterparts.