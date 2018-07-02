Mugabe's son to lose butchery business over unpaid rent – report

One of former president Robert Mugabe's sons is reportedly going to lose his butchery business after he failed to pay rent for the property from where the business was being run.

According to Daily News, a court order has been granted against Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe after he failed to pay rent amounting to more than $12 000 (about R166 000).

The order was granted after Mugabe's son failed to respond to papers filed by the property owners, Bubbletech (Private) Limited, over unpaid monthly rent of $400 amounting to $7 875.

He also failed to pay monthly municipal rates of $600 and has also caused damage to the property which amounts to $2 825.

Chatunga was also set to lose most of his butchery equipment as a result of the court order.

The notice of the court shows that the plaintiff has to pay at least $12 290 which includes $11 700 for Bubbletech, $5 for cost on summons issued and interest of $585.

$66 000 in back rent

This came just weeks after Mugabe's stepson reportedly faced eviction from a property over unpaid rent dating back three years, court documents seen by AFP showed.

The property's owners – the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council – have applied to the High Court for the eviction of Russell Goreraza from a property in the posh Harare suburb of Highlands and recovery of nearly $66 000 in back rent.

Goreraza, a businessman in his early thirties with a reputation for parties and luxury cars, is a son of Mugabe's wife, Grace, from her first marriage.

"The claim is for the eviction of the defendant (Goreraza) and all those claiming occupation through him and payment of the sum of US$65 801 being arrear rentals payable between the parties," the property owners said in papers filed by their lawyers, Dube Manikai and Hwacha.

"In breach of terms of agreement, the defendant failed to pay rentals from March 2015 to March 2018."

Chatunga and his brother Robert Jr were also evicted from a plush hotel in Johannesburg over their behaviour last year in July, it was reported at the time.

'Violent brawl'

The Zimbabwe Independent, quoting unnamed sources, said the two men – Robert Junior and Chatunga – had been renting a luxury apartment at The Regent apartment hotel, in Morningside, Sandton.

Apartments at the building are rented out for up to R74 000 per month, the paper said.

In a front-page story, the Independent said things came to a head after "a violent brawl" in the complex's entrance area left a member of the boys' security team seriously injured, said the paper.

The fight was said to have involved "a dispute over women".

Robert Junior and Chatunga were forced to vacate the property after that incident, the paper reported.

