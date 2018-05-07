Mugabe's stolen computers: Lawyer accuses top aide

A lawyer representing a Zimbabwean soldier accused of stealing 119 laptops from the country's former president Robert Mugabe, has reportedly turned the tables against the state witness, Wonder Enock Nyamurima, labelling him a suspect in the alleged break-in and theft.

According to NewsDay, Tinashe Mbala said that his client, Pepukai Zvakavapano, could not have stolen the gadgets as he had no access to where the computers were being kept.

Mbala said the only person who had the keys to the containers where the computers were stored was Nyamurima, who was Mugabe's top aide.

Mbala also said that Nyamurira often collected the computers from the containers using his vehicle and, on that particular day, he could have done so without the former President’s consent.

He said that there was no way his client would have carried the laptops out of the presidential house without being noticed.

Zvakavapano told the court last month that he was given the alleged stolen property by Mugabe himself.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Zvakavapano, said during his bail application in Harare that Mugabe could testify to support his utterances.

Zvakawapano was attached to the Presidential Guard section.

His trial was expected to continue on May 9.