Nelson Chamisa 'is not the answer to Zim's economic challenges', govt says

The Zimbabwean government has reportedly dismissed claims by the opposition
that the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa holds the
keys to the current economic problems affecting the country.
The state-owned
Herald newspaper quoted the country's deputy chief secretary
to the president and cabinet, George Charamba, as saying that Chamisa was not a "Messiah" or the answer to the country's economic challenges.
"I pity Chamisa because he is being invested with Messianic powers which he
doesn't wield.
"... He is a mere man and an erring man like all mortals. The economy of this
country will be turned around by the hands of the citizens of this nation," Charamba
was quoted as saying.
Charamba's remarks came as
NewsDay cited Chamisa as saying that he had
solutions to the country's deepening economic crisis.
The southern African country has been
grappling with "panic buying", as
locals feared the return of the 2008 commodity shortages that left many shops
without basic goods. Poor salaries, high unemployment
A
New
Zimbabwe.com report said over the weekend that panic shoppers were stocking
up on essential goods such as beef, bread, cooking oil, and other essentials in
anticipation of a looming disaster.
In recent weeks, the country has also been running out of essential medical drugs
and supplies of fuel have dwindled because importers were unable to secure
foreign currency to replenish stocks, the report said.
Last week the privately-owned
Financial Gazette reported that prices of basic goods
such as mealie-meal, meat, soap, toiletries, rice, sugar and vegetables were spiralling
out of control due to a currency crisis precipitated by foreign currency
shortages.
The report said that the price increases were set to "worsen consumers'
situation because disposable incomes have always been under pressure due to a
combination of poor salaries, high unemployment and the fact that Zimbabwe is a
high cost producer".
But according to NewsDay, Chamisa was quoted as saying that he had solutions
to the economic crisis.
"He (Chamisa) said Zanu-PF can rig the elections, but it cannot rig the economy,"
the report said.