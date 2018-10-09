 

Nelson Chamisa 'is not the answer to Zim's economic challenges', govt says

2018-10-09 10:03
Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Zimbabwean government has reportedly dismissed claims by the opposition that the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa holds the keys to the current economic problems affecting the country.

The state-owned Herald newspaper quoted the country's deputy chief secretary to the president and cabinet, George Charamba, as saying that Chamisa was not a "Messiah" or the answer to the country's economic challenges.

"I pity Chamisa because he is being invested with Messianic powers which he doesn't wield.

"... He is a mere man and an erring man like all mortals. The economy of this country will be turned around by the hands of the citizens of this nation," Charamba was quoted as saying.

Charamba's remarks came as NewsDay cited Chamisa as saying that he had solutions to the country's deepening economic crisis.

The southern African country has been grappling with "panic buying", as locals feared the return of the 2008 commodity shortages that left many shops without basic goods.

Poor salaries, high unemployment

A New Zimbabwe.com report said over the weekend that panic shoppers were stocking up on essential goods such as beef, bread, cooking oil, and other essentials in anticipation of a looming disaster.

In recent weeks, the country has also been running out of essential medical drugs and supplies of fuel have dwindled because importers were unable to secure foreign currency to replenish stocks, the report said.

Last week the privately-owned Financial Gazette reported that prices of basic goods such as mealie-meal, meat, soap, toiletries, rice, sugar and vegetables were spiralling out of control due to a currency crisis precipitated by foreign currency shortages.

The report said that the price increases were set to "worsen consumers' situation because disposable incomes have always been under pressure due to a combination of poor salaries, high unemployment and the fact that Zimbabwe is a high cost producer".

But according to NewsDay, Chamisa was quoted as saying that he had solutions to the economic crisis.

"He (Chamisa) said Zanu-PF can rig the elections, but it cannot rig the economy," the report said.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Man tries to sue Air Namibia, Mugabe's son-in-law

2018-10-09 08:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, October 6 2018-10-06 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 