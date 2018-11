One of the Boeing aircraft recently bought by Zimbabwe for a new state airline has been sold to a US firm for spare parts, a newspaper has claimed.

Zimbabwe is reported to have acquired four Boeing 777s from Malaysia Airlines, though only two were paid for.

Kansas-based buyer

Now one of the planes has been sold to Kansas-based Jet Midwest, claims the private Daily News.

"Jet Midwest is in the business of buying used aircraft from airlines and selling them for spares, leasing them or selling them off to other players," the paper said.

Former transport minister Joram Gumbo confirmed to the Daily News that one of Zimbabwe Airways' planes was in the US, but would not say why.

Earlier this year one of the new Boeings landed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, painted in fresh Zimbabwe colours, and bearing the name Zimbabwe Airways.

Looking for investor

It was unclear how the newly-named airline would operate alongside the old debt-saddled Air Zimbabwe, though both are said to be state-owned.

Since acquiring the new plane, Zimbabwe Airways has not conducted a single commercial flight, and the plane delivered to Harare was sent back to Malaysia.

Last week the government said it would float a tender for an investor to turn around the fortunes of Air Zimbabwe, the state-run Chronicle said.

