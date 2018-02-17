 

No hero status for Tsvangirai… Mnangagwa offers state-assisted funeral - reports

2018-02-17 07:10
Morgan Tsvangirai (File: AFP)

Morgan Tsvangirai (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwe's opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, who died on Wednesday after battling colon cancer, has been accorded a state-assisted funeral, but not the country's highest honour of a national hero, says a report.

According to NewsDay, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government was assisting the Tsvangirai's family in making arrangement to repatriate his body from South Africa.

"I have discussed with my colleagues what honour we are going to give him. We gave him state assisted funeral. Everything will be taken care of by the state," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

A state funeral was equivalent to a provincial hero status.

Mnangagwa's remarks came following public calls to accord Tsvangirai a national hero status.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the Movement for Democratic Change spokesperson, Obert Gutu said that denying the ex-trade unionist the national hero status did not invalidate his contribution to democracy in Zimbabwe.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

"Morgan Tsvangirai, by his deeds, is a national hero. All right thinking Zimbabweans know and appreciated the fact that Tsvangirai was a resolute, consistent, selfless and passionate fighter for peaceful democratic change in Zimbabwe. He is an icon even if Zanu-PF government has not declared him a national hero. We all know that he is a national hero. That is all that matters," Gutu was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) said that Tsvangirai's body was set to arrive in Harare from South Africa on Saturday aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane. 

"The body will then lie in state at the Tsvangirai family residence at Number 49 Kew Drive in Highlands, Harare. On Sunday, the body will be taken to the Robert Mugabe Square for a public farewell," the report said.

Tsvangirai's body would then be be taken to Humanikwa Village in Buhera where he will be buried next to his first wife Susan Tsvangirai.

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  mdc-t  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  morgan ­tsvangirai  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Ramaphosa, Tsvangirai, Nigeria

2018-02-17 07:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: #SONA2018 analysis
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 11:48 AM
Road name: STADIUM EVENT

Cape Town 10:11 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 16 2018-02-16 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 