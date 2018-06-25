 

'Nothing' will stop Zimbabwe's July election: VP Chiwenga

2018-06-25 05:54
Zimbabwe's vice president Constantino Chiwenga, who was injured in the ruling party rally bomb blast in the city of Bulawayo, on Sunday vowed the July 30 election will go ahead despite the attack.

"Let me be very clear, nothing will stop the election in Zimbabwe, nothing at all," Chiwenga told supporters in Chitungwiza town near Harare, a day after he sustained slight bruises on his face in the attack.

"That act of terrorism in Bulawayo is nothing."

