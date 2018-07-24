 

Of prophets, ghosts and wizardry – a colourful guide to the Zim elections

2018-07-24 06:03

Correspondent

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It's the final countdown to Zimbabwe's landmark elections on July 30, the first without Robert Mugabe. The run-up to this election hasn't been without its colourful features, including church prophecies, banned symbols of the occult and claims of legions of ghost voters.

Popular church 'foretells Mnangagwa victory'

The hugely-popular Johane Marange Apostolic church has prophesied victory by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on July 30. Mnangagwa, dressed in the flowing white robes of the church, attended its annual festival in diamond-rich Marange district this month.

The 250 000-strong church is a useful constituency for any politician to court. In Mnangwagwa's case, this church's prophesy that his victory in the July 30 polls is "guaranteed", as reported by the state-run Sunday Mail, may give him a boost.

#Godisinit

Nelson Chamisa and his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance have done their bit in getting the spiritual support of Christians, from using the online hashtag #Godisinit, to holding a fast this week and a national day of prayer on Sunday.

An ordained church minister, Chamisa told his supporters at a rally in Gweru: "We want to ensure a smooth cross-over (of power from Zanu-PF to MDC)."

The "cross-over" term will resonate with many here: it's synonymous with popular local "prophet" Emmanuel Makandiwa – who holds "cross-over" services for his church's followers at New Year.

Ghost voters

The talk of "ghost voters" has come back to haunt Zimbabweans. The opposition-aligned Team Pachedu claims the names of 900 000 "potentially deceased voters" have been moved from the 2013 roll onto the new one.

Electoral commission chair Priscilla Chigumba dismissed any claim of ghosts on the roll. In a statement last week she said it's hard to imagine how dead people "resurrected" to have their photos and fingerprints recorded for the new roll, compiled between September and June.

Chigumba says the names of more than 8 000 people who died after registering on the new roll have been removed. 

Sacred or sinister

The electoral commission says the use of certain symbols by political parties and candidates has been outlawed. These include ones that denote the Big Five (elephants, leopards, lions, buffaloes and rhinos) as well as owls, snakes or birds of prey. They're also banned from using the flame lily (Zimbabwe's national flower), axes, swords and laurel wreaths, according to a list on the commission's website

The reason for the ban isn't stated, but prominent Zimbabweans historian Pathisa Nyathi says animals like owls and snakes are intertwined with a local belief in witchcraft or ancestral spirits.

Other animals and plants have a national significance that are off-limits to parties, Nyathi told the state-run Chronicle

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ebola infects woman's husband, sons, a year after she recovered: study

2018-07-24 06:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Body of 5-year-old killed in Belville fire carried away from apartment building
 

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches

We’ve listed our favourite dog Snaps that are bound to have you laughing out loud or, in the very least, brighten up your day.

 

Paws

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Riversdale 06:57 AM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 06:56 AM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 