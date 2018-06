One of Zimbabwe's two vice presidents was injured during an explosion at a ruling Zanu-PF election rally which President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived in the second city of Bulawayo, state television said Saturday.

"In news just received Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri the Zanu-PF chairperson and political commissar Engelbert Rugeje were injured in the explosion," Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) said.