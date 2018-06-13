 

Opposition tells Mnangagwa to stop writing new manifestos 'daily' as he reveals 'new Zim pledge card'

2018-06-13 09:00
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (AP File)

Zimbabwean opposition has reportedly criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa for "writing new manifestos daily" after he produced a "new Zimbabwe pledge card" in an attempt to woo voters in the forthcoming election.

In a Facebook post, Mnangagwa said that the new "pledge card" was aimed at enabling Zimbabwean citizens to hold his government to account over the next five years - should he win the upcoming elections.

Mnangagwa launched his Zanu-PF manifesto in May in which he vowed to repair the shattered economy and take annual GDP growth to 6%, bring in $5bn foreign investment a year and build 1.5 million new houses.

But this week he prodeuced a "new Zimbabwe pledge card", in which he underpinned five key areas that he would be focusing on.

Manangagwa said that his government would "put job creation first; have zero tolerance on corruption; establish a modern, affordable healthcare system for all; develop infrastructure worth of the new Zimbabwe and generate unprecedented educational and employment opportunities for our youth."

He said that each of the promises would have his signature and should be considered a coupon for progress and a certificate of trust between him and the people of Zimbabwe. 

But according New Zimbabwe.com, the "pledge card" was immediately mocked by the opposition, with the Tendai Biti led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accusing the president of coming up with "new manifestos every day".

"This man cannot keep writing a manifesto every day. He is part of the people who promised a better a Zimbabwe in 1980 and nothing happened," PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume was quoted as saying.

pdp  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  tendai biti  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

