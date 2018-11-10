The report quoted Chamisa as saying that the demonstrations should culminate in conceding power to the opposition.

Mnangagwa won the July 30 election with 50.6% of the vote - just enough to meet the 50% threshold needed to avoid a run-off against MDC's Chamisa, who scored 44.3%.

"I am here to seek your support. If you say we should take to the streets we will do that because I believe it is time that we claim our victory," Chamisa was quoted as saying.