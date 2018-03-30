 

PHOTOS: Zim activist plant trees in potholes, govt not pleased

2018-03-30 09:45

Zimbabwe's intelligence agency has reportedly ordered activists who have planted banana trees in the middle of the road to submit reports over their dramatic protests.

According to New Zimbabwe, the protest by a youth organisation Vision Africa group was aimed at highlighting to government the deteriorating state of the country's road inside towns.

Images of banana trees being planted on the potholed roads went viral on social media site Twitter and the impact of their unusual campaign almost instantly led to authorities to move fast in repairing the damaged roads, reported the This is Africa earlier this month.

Although the campaign proved popular among citizens, the government was not pleased as the Zimbabwe Republic Police's Internal Security Intelligence (PISI) summoned the group's leaders for questioning.

The civic group leaders were, however, not charged for their action.

But this week, the notorious Central Intelligence Organisation, requested Vision Africa leaders to submit reports on their activities.

Vision Africa director, Trinity Matendere, has confirmed the development, adding that they were called by the agency from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office.

"We were called by CIO using the number which we already knew belonged to the presidential office and they also introduced themselves as such. They demanded to know what we were up to and then ordered us to bring a written report on all our activities," Matendere was quoted as saying.

