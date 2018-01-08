PICS: Grace Mugabe heckler dies in car crash, reports say

Harare – Zanu-PF youth leader Magura Charumbira, who made headlines in
November after he booed former first lady Grace Mugabe during a Bulawayo
interface rally has reportedly died.
According to New Zimbabwe.com, officials confirmed that Charumbira died
on Monday morning "after his car crashed into a stationary lorry along the
Harare-Bulawayo road near Norton", 40km outside the capital.
A Chronicle report said that Charumbira was on his way to Harare when the accident occurred.
See pictures and twitter reaction below
Charumbira led a group of youths into heckling and booing Grace as she gave
her speech during a presidential interface rally in Bulawayo in November.
The incident angered then president Robert Mugabe who spoke at the
same rally shortly after his wife, accusing his then deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa of
organising and sponsoring the hecklers.
Mugabe vowed at the time to fire Mnangagwa,
which he did two days later, in a dramatic move that was seen at the time as
opening the way for Grace to succeed him in office.
This,
however, failed to materialise as the Zimbabwean army intervened, subsequently
leading to the overthrow of Mugabe from power on November 21.