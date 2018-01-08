PICS: Grace Mugabe heckler dies in car crash, reports say

Harare – Zanu-PF youth leader Magura Charumbira, who made headlines in November after he booed former first lady Grace Mugabe during a Bulawayo interface rally has reportedly died.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, officials confirmed that Charumbira died on Monday morning "after his car crashed into a stationary lorry along the Harare-Bulawayo road near Norton", 40km outside the capital.

A Chronicle report said that Charumbira was on his way to Harare when the accident occurred.

See pictures and twitter reaction below

Charumbira led a group of youths into heckling and booing Grace as she gave her speech during a presidential interface rally in Bulawayo in November.

The incident angered then president Robert Mugabe who spoke at the same rally shortly after his wife, accusing his then deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa of organising and sponsoring the hecklers.

Mugabe vowed at the time to fire Mnangagwa, which he did two days later, in a dramatic move that was seen at the time as opening the way for Grace to succeed him in office.

This, however, failed to materialise as the Zimbabwean army intervened, subsequently leading to the overthrow of Mugabe from power on November 21.

'Boo boys' ring leader Cde Magura Charumbira has died in a car crash. He led the youths who booed Grace Mugabe in Byo pic.twitter.com/o5JtMmYEJX — Nqobile Tshili (@nqotshili) January 8, 2018

We learn with grief and sadness that the man who was once on a “Wanted” list for booing in Byo is no more. Cde Magura Charumbira whose alleged booing accelerated the events leading to the New Dispensation is reported to have met his fate in a tragic car accident. MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/mOhpfp2QSg — Nick mangwana (@nickmangwana) January 8, 2018