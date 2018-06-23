PICS: Mnangagwa visits the injured in hospital following Zimbabwe blast

What To Read Next

Pictures of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa visiting the injured following a blast at a ruling Zanu-PF party rally in Bulawayo have emerged on social media.

In one of the pictures, Mnangagwa is seen standing next to a hospital bed where one of his vice presidents' wife, Mary Chiwenga is lying.

See pictures below

Mnangagwa later confirms in a video clip that Mary, Zanu-PF party chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and another party official, Mabel Chinomona were injured.

Watch the video below

Zimbabwean state media reported on Saturday that an explosion rocked the White City Stadium in Bulawayo where Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of his supporters.

Mnangagwa managed to escape unhurt, the Herald reported.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba was quoted as saying that investigations were under way following the incident.

President Mnangagwa speaks after the White City Stadium blast. He confirms his two deputies, wife to VP Chiwenga, party chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Mabel Chinomona were injured #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/sgsBNk0eCk — Sharon (@sharontawuya1) June 23, 2018

One of those injured from the grenade blast in Zimbabwe was Marry Chiwenga, the wife of Zimbabwe's Vice President Constantine Chiwenga. She's currently in hospital receiving treatment.

Photo: Twitter/TrevorNcube pic.twitter.com/wu3QSOeLr5 — This Is Africa (@ThisIsAfricaTIA) June 23, 2018

The President visits the injured in hospital, including Marry Chiwenga pic.twitter.com/HZQPxsfmgg — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) June 23, 2018