PICS: Mnangagwa visits the injured in hospital following Zimbabwe blast

Pictures of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa visiting the injured following a blast at a ruling Zanu-PF party rally in Bulawayo have emerged on social media.
In one of the pictures, Mnangagwa is seen standing next to a hospital bed where one of his vice presidents' wife, Mary Chiwenga is lying.
See pictures below
Mnangagwa later confirms in a video clip that Mary, Zanu-PF party chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and another party official, Mabel Chinomona were injured.
Watch the video below
Zimbabwean state media reported on Saturday that an explosion rocked the White City Stadium in Bulawayo where Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of his supporters.
Mnangagwa managed to escape unhurt, the Herald reported.
Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba was quoted as saying that investigations were under way following the incident.