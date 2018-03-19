 

PICS: SA, Zim 'are joined on the hip… we'll find ways to grow our economies', says Ramaphosa

2018-03-19 06:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (File: AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – President Cyril Ramaphosa met with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare over the weekend and the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the state-owned Sunday Mail newspaper, Ramaphosa, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said that the courtesy call on Mnangagwa had provided an opportunity to discuss economic matters.

"It was a courtesy call but we used the opportunity to have a number of discussions on various issues; issues that have to do with challenges we are facing in the region, mostly economic challenges, and we reaffirmed our willingness to work together, to improve and grow the economies of our two respective countries.

"So, this was a great opportunity to confirm that South Africa and Zimbabwe are joined at the hip and will find clever ways of growing our economies and co-operate on matters of trade, matters of finding various projects that we can work together on," Ramaphosa was quoted as saying.

Ramaphosa's visit formed part of a long-standing tradition in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, whereby newly elected heads of state pay courtesy calls to the neighbouring countries.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Co-operation,  Lindiwe Sisulu and the Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  sa  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rwandan authority to auction off stock of jailed govt critic

2018-03-19 06:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: We'll see Zuma in orange overalls - Maimane
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 