PICS: Social media clash as MDC's Chamisa dresses like Julius Malema

Zimbabwean Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson
Chamisa's security details reportedly had a torrid time trying to disperse his
supporters, who jostled to take pictures with him as he marched through the
streets of Harare dressed like EFF’s Julius Malema.
Chamisa together with thousands of his supporters flocked the city centre in
Harare on Tuesday, as opposition parties called for electoral reforms ahead of
the July 30 general election.
The MDC Alliance is a seven-party opposition coalition in Zimbabwe led by
Chamisa.
Chamisa handed over a petition to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
According to New Zimbabwe.com, Chamisa "arrived at Africa Unity Square
around midday clad in a red work suit and a red helmet which is the Economic
Freedom Fighters (Malema’s party) trade mark, dressing sending thousands of
coalition supporters into jubilation".
"But it was Chamisa's dressing and push ups during the march rather than his
ability to draw the largest crowd since the fall of former president Robert
Mugabe from power that caught the attention of his opponents," the report said.
Zimbabwean expressed mixed different opinions over Chamisa's behaviour.
Said @rangamataire: "This is sad. Chamisa’s antics are nothing but vacuous.
EFF and MDC are ideologically apart yet the young man mimics Julius Malema;
it's pathetic."
See more reaction from the social media below