 

PICS: Zim first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa spends Christmas with female inmates

2017-12-26 11:00
Auxillia Mnangagwa (File: AP)

Harare – Zimbabwean First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa reportedly visited and distributed some goodies to female inmates and their children at Chikurubi prison in Harare on Christmas Day.

Unlike her predecessor Grace Mugabe, who always chose to go on holiday with her husband Robert Mugabe and family during this time of the year, Auxillia spent some time touring the "female prison facilities, including ablution facilities, the kitchen and bedrooms for mothers and children".

See pictures below and the reaction from social media

According to the national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Co-operation (ZBC), Auxillia advised the female inmates to be responsible and desist from committing crimes.

She also visited Harare Children’s Home where at least 30 children’s homes in and around Harare gathered to receive Christmas goodies.

As her trade mark, the first fed the children before playing with them, said the report.

Auxillia said that the welfare of vulnerable children is one of her top priorities.

On Sunday, Auxillia and her husband President Emmerson Mnangagwa surprised worshippers when they attended a Christmas Eve church service at Mabelreign Methodist Church in the capital. The two arrived at the church at around 11:00 and stayed for the whole service lasting more than two hours, said a Herald report. 

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  grace mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  auxillia mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

