A group of Zimbabwean war veterans reportedly picketed outside President Emmerson Mnangagwa's offices this week demanding that he arrests "criminals around him".

According to NewsDay, the war veteran also wanted Mnangagwa to honour a pledge made by former president Robert Mugabe in the 1990s to pay them a monthly pension.

The war veterans, however, failed to meet Mnangagwa who was in a cabinet meeting, the report said.

"We would have wanted to meet the president, but we have been advised that he is in a Cabinet meeting. Officials have signed our petition and we now await the response from the president," the war vets were quoted as saying.

A report by New Zimbabwe.com said that the former 1970s combatants accused the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association secretary general who doubled as the defence and war veteran minister, Victor Matemadanda, of not being a proper war veteran.

They said that he was playing double standards for failing to push through their demands and calling them rebels.

They said Matemadanda was enjoying benefits he did not deserve.

