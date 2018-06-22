PICS: Zimbabweans find humour in minister's ribbon-cutting ceremony

Social media is buzzing with the #ChinamasaChallenge after pictures of Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa "officially opening" a garbage bin at a ceremony in the north-eastern town of Rusape went viral.

The #Chinamasachallenge started trending on Wednesday.

In the photos, Chinamasa, wearing a brown suit with a falling flower lapel, can be seen smiling widely while cutting a bright green ribbon stretched over a large bin.

According to ZWNews, the ceremony was attended by several government officials and members of the public.

The opening of the bin was "in line with the health ministry's bid to promote a clean environment in the country following outbreaks of diseases as a result of garbage dumping at undesignated places", the report said.

The privately owned online New Zimbabwe.com said that the southern african country's politicians had taken pride in mediocre developments, particularly towards the forthcoming elections as they sought to maximise every opportunity to sell their promises to the public.



Some social media users found humour in the incident, as they began posting their own #ChinamasaChallenge.

Others have however slammed the minister and labelled him a clown of the year.

See Tweets below

