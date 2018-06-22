 

PICS: Zimbabweans find humour in minister's ribbon-cutting ceremony

2018-06-22 06:04
Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa. (Frank Chikowore, News24)

Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa. (Frank Chikowore, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Social media is buzzing with the #ChinamasaChallenge after pictures of Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa "officially opening" a garbage bin at a ceremony in the north-eastern town of Rusape went viral.

The #Chinamasachallenge started trending on Wednesday.

In the photos, Chinamasa, wearing a brown suit with a falling flower lapel, can be seen smiling widely while cutting a bright green ribbon stretched over a large bin.

According to ZWNews, the ceremony was attended by several government officials and members of the public.

The opening of the bin was "in line with the health ministry's bid to promote a clean environment in the country following outbreaks of diseases as a result of garbage dumping at undesignated places", the report said.

The privately owned online New Zimbabwe.com said that the southern african country's politicians had taken pride in mediocre developments, particularly towards the forthcoming elections as they sought to maximise every opportunity to sell their promises to the public.

Some social media users found humour in the incident, as they began posting their own #ChinamasaChallenge. 

Others have however slammed the minister and labelled him a clown of the year. 

See Tweets below 

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    patrick chinamasa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former MSF staff accuse aid workers of sexual misdeeds

40 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa laments cruelty and brutality SA women endure
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 20 2018-06-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 